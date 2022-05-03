BDS works to get students summer jobs amid hiring struggles

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With wages and the cost of materials up higher than before, some might be wondering how this will impact hiring and the summer job outlook. More than 50 local businesses set up on day one of Bay District Schools second annual job fair Monday at Rutherford High School, hoping to snag new employees for the summer.

“We want to hire local and we think there’s a huge talent pool here in the schools and the school system in Bay County,” The St. Joe Company recruiter Jessica Aplin said.

A talent system local businesses look for in the younger population.

“Because then they can get their foot in the door, they can get their own money, they can put it back into the economy. It’s a beautiful cycle for everyone and it keeps them out of trouble,” Chartwells Schools community engagement specialist Stephanie Werchan said.

But getting someone’s foot in the door is proving to be a challenge for many local employers.

“People are very hard to find. Not wanting to work, some of them. Some of them think it’s too hard,” Mr. Rooter Plumbing P.R. salesman Mark Yates said.

Being short-staffed is now raising the bar, for raising wages.

“Because we want to suit our employees in the best way possible. Recently in the last few years, we went through a wage increase making sure we can compete and offer competitive wages,” said Aplin.

With the recent inflation issues, some employers will tell you it affects the hiring process.

“It also affects the people coming to visit us because we are hospitality and without guests and people wanting to come see the beach, we really have nothing to operate,” said Aplin.

And for others, the cost of materials increasing doesn’t affect much.

“We’re under a contract and we provide what that contract stipulates. We will make sure that we feed the students healthy a happy. The food costs is just something we have to work towards managing what products,” said Werchan.

The more than 50 local businesses looking to hire for the summer ranged from fast-food chains, local restaurants, hospitality and entertainment on the beach, to long-term positions at Oceaneering, Eastern Shipbuilding, and local law enforcement agencies. College, universities, and military recruiters also attended.

District officials said they wanted to make sure there was a job for everyone.

“I think it’s really important if we all think back to what we learned at our first job. Kids learn a lot of useful things in the classroom, but you also learn a lot of life skills from your first job, your second job, what you’re good at, what you like, and learning to work well with others. So, we think that’s really important and it’s really exciting to see kids get hired for their first jobs. It’s really awesome,” District Director of Communication Sharon Michalik said.

If you missed the job fair, don’t worry. The second one will be held at Arnold High School on Wednesday and another will be held at Bay High School on Friday. Students at the host schools will be able to attend from 1:30 to 3:15 P.M. and anyone else in the community is able to attend from 3:15 to 5 P.M.

