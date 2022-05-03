Four Tornadoes sign scholarship offers Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The STEM Building on the Bay High School campus was a busy place Monday. That’s where four Bay student-athletes were able to sign on the dotted line and accept college athletic scholarships. These the spring signings for the Tornadoes. Bay Athletic Director Michael Grady running the ceremony, which had dozens of classmates, teachers, coaches family and friends on hand. The first to sign was Abigail Willis, who’s manned the center of the court for the Bay volleyball program the last several years. Abigail is staying local, signing today with coach Scott Allen and the Gulf Coast volleyball program. Next to sign, Michael Johnson, who carried the bulk of the load as the go-to running back on the Bay football team this past season. Michael now bound for North Carolina Wesleyan with his scholarship in hand. Then it was time for two of the seniors who helped lead Bay to the State Finals in tennis to sign. First to go, Zach Cox, he signed today wth Huntingdon College in Montgomery. His teammate, and Bay’s number one singles player, Jake Chapman signed a scholarship offer from Berry College in Rome, Georgia. So a big day for these four student athletes, their families, and coaches. The kind of day, as coach Grady puts it, never gets old!

“No it doesn’t, it’s quite a joyful day.” coach Grady told me shortly after the signings. “And we just can’t have too many days like this to be honest with you. This is the day that these young student athletes, that have worked so hard, that have sacrificed. Their parents have sacrificed. They’ve sacrificed in the classroom. And this is the culmination of all their hard work. We’re so proud of these guys. All four of these athletes, I’ve known since their ninth grade year. And I’ve been watching them all grow up. They’re all going to be excellent additions to any college. They’re going to be good ambassadors for Panama City. Good ambassadors for Bay High School. They’re going to go forth and make us proud.”

Grady went on to say he hopes the younger Bay student are paying attention to what happened Monday in the STEM building.

“No matter how many times as a coach, or as an administrator, or as a teacher, you talk to students about the goals they want to achieve, there’s nothing better than watching their fellow students work hard. And get to the point they want to get to. And those things give the younger students something to shoot for and other goals that they want to achieve.”

