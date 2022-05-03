Advertisement

Friends of St. Joseph State Parks receives grant

T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park(Florida State Parks)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area state park friend group has received grant money from the Florida State Parks Foundation.

The Friends of St. Joseph State Parks in Gulf County was given $5,000 to buy a volunteer golf cart to be used by resident volunteers who maintain the campground and cabins. Previous equipment used by volunteers was destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

The Florida State Parks Foundation awards small grants each year. This is the second year of the grants. In total, the foundation gave $25,000 to friend groups or citizen support organizations that advocate for their local state parks.

Other groups receiving grants this year are Friends of Fort Cooper, Friends of Silver Springs State Park, Friends of Collier-Seminole State Park, and Friends of the Islamorada Area State Parks.

