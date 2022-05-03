Advertisement

‘Fully involved’ fire reported at Tolar Pre-K, all students safe

The Liberty County Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tolar Pre-K Administrative Building Tuesday morning, according to the Liberty County Schools superintendent.(Jacob Murphey - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tolar Pre-K Administrative Building Tuesday morning, according to the Liberty County Schools superintendent. A dispatcher at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office described the fire as fully involved.

Superintendent Kyle Peddie wrote on Facebook around 10:15 a.m. that all pre-k kids were safe and evacuated.

In a follow-up post, Peddie said the district will dismiss the preschoolers at Tolar School because of the smoke on campus. Both the preschool admin building and Tolar School are located on Highway 12 in Bristol.

Children can be picked up at the front office at Tolar, and kids who are not picked up will be at the old LCHS Gym later. Peddie also said those who are not picked up will ride the bus home as usual, and they will feed the kids lunch there.

“Please be patient with us as we move forward,” Peddie wrote. “Again, all kids are safe and accounted for. Prayers appreciated!”

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

