UPDATE: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests assault suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5/2/22 7:35 P.M.

Jackson County Sherriff’s Office officials say the suspect has been arrested.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an aggravated assault suspect that fled from law enforcement.

Johnnie Lee Williams is wanted for Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault.

JCSO officials say you can remain anonymous by contacting Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000 or JCSO at 850-482-9624.

