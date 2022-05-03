Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night in the panhandle w/dense fog developing. Lows will be in the mid 60s inland and upper 60s at the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday w/highs in the low 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be SE/SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances remain minimal this weekend until we see scattered storms Friday and Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash
Two girls rescued at Econfina Creek.
Two girls rescued at Econfina Creek
Joan Avenue motorcycle crash.
One seriously injured in Joan Avenue motorcycle crash
Thunder Beach Fall Bike Rally 2021 comes to an end.
Thunder Beach Spring Rally activities continue

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have some thin clouds mixed with sun today.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast
More humid w/better rain chances in the forecasat.
Thursday Evening Forecast