Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night in the panhandle w/dense fog developing. Lows will be in the mid 60s inland and upper 60s at the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday w/highs in the low 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be SE/SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances remain minimal this weekend until we see scattered storms Friday and Saturday.

