Mosley prepares for District play through tough circumstances

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley head coach Jon Hudson continues to work to get his team ready for the start of the 5A-2 District Tournament, which begins Tuesday with the Dolphins hosting Rickards. That while dealing with what was a gut punch to the coach and the players alike. The school announcing last Monday it was firing coach Hudson effective the end of this season, without any reasonable explanation offered! Since then the team’s rattled off three straight wins over Crestview, Bay and South Walton. Taking its record to 14-10 heading into the district semifinal Tuesday night against a 6-15 Rickards team. Coach Hudson joining me Monday via Zoom to talk about how the team’s dealing with the hurricane swirling around it!

”Any time something so unexpected happens there’s a shock to it.” coach Hudson told me. “You know you have a couple of days where you really don’t know what to think. So there’s definitely been that period of time. We’re moving on from it. The kids are good, the kids are fine. They’re playing hard, they play for each other anyway. It’s not like they need to go out and play for me. That’s one of the first things I told them. You guys play for each other, that’s how we work this thing. That’s how it’s done. And they’ve reacted really well. Everybody’s upbeat and everybody is ready to go. You know we’re all ready for postseason, that’s for sure, we’re ready to go.”

The coach then told me he’s proud of the way the young men on his team have been handling everything surrounding the program, and he himself is appreciative of the groundswell of support he’s received the last week or so.

“I couldn’t be prouder of those guys. And the parents. Everyone around has been, the support has been super overwhelming. People around town, former players, parents, it’s a family that’s for sure. And everyone’s been really supportive of me. And I just can’t thank everybody enough for all the phone calls, text messages and everything I’ve gotten. So the family is going to get together again, we’re going to get out here in the postseason. And see what we can do and try to bring this thing home again. "

As for being ready to play Tuesday, well the coach says the entire season seems to have prepared these Dolphins for some tough sledding.

“They’ve taken gut punches all year. We’ve had six losses in the last inning, you know otherwise, if you take care of those your 20 and 4 and looking around and everybody saying hey they’re the number one team in the state of Florida. So we’ve had it happen several times to us. And they’ve shown the resiliency to come back and be ready to go, and mentally ready to play the next game. So I think they’re ready, I think they’re ready for the bad news things to be over with. Get out here, we know we shine in the playoffs. That’s our time to go. They’re going to be ready to play baseball because they’re ready to go after another final four.”

Mosley by the way hosting that 5A-2 Tournament, with Lincoln and Choctaw in the other semifinal at four Tuesday. The Dolphins will take the field at 7.

