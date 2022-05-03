Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a motorcyclist early Tuesday morning and left the scene.

According to Troopers, the motorcyclist was trying to turn onto Kings Lake Road off Highway 90 in the DeFuniak Springs area when the pickup truck crashed into the back of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the truck involved in the hit and run will have a lot of damage to the front.

If you have information on this case, call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.