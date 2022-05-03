New waterfront restaurant coming to downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The public voted and now the restaurant being built at the Panama City Marina has a name.

The new restaurant is located next to Hotel Indigo and overlooks St. Andrew’s Bay.

The St. Joe Company revealed the name of the new restaurant. After a community vote, the name will be Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar.

Harrison’s is a tribute to the original town name, prior to becoming Panama City, and for its location at the end of Harrison Avenue.

“There were hundreds of name nominations,” Matt Moore, the Corporate Director of Projects and Concepts for St. Joe Company, said. “We made the selection as it resonated the most us.”

The hope is to bring in locals and tourists alike.

“So our number one priority is creating a community that locals love and enjoy,” Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner, said. “And through that local love, visitors are going to want to come and enjoy our community. "

Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar will offer southern comforts and fresh Gulf seafood.

Although there isn’t an exact date, the St. Joe Company hopes it will open in the fall of 2022.

