Advertisement

New waterfront restaurant coming to downtown Panama City

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The public voted and now the restaurant being built at the Panama City Marina has a name.

The new restaurant is located next to Hotel Indigo and overlooks St. Andrew’s Bay.

The St. Joe Company revealed the name of the new restaurant. After a community vote, the name will be Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar.

Harrison’s is a tribute to the original town name, prior to becoming Panama City, and for its location at the end of Harrison Avenue.

“There were hundreds of name nominations,” Matt Moore, the Corporate Director of Projects and Concepts for St. Joe Company, said. “We made the selection as it resonated the most us.”

The hope is to bring in locals and tourists alike.

“So our number one priority is creating a community that locals love and enjoy,” Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner, said. “And through that local love, visitors are going to want to come and enjoy our community. "

Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar will offer southern comforts and fresh Gulf seafood.

Although there isn’t an exact date, the St. Joe Company hopes it will open in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

More than 132 miles of Bay County roads will soon be smoothed over with help from FEMA funding.
$40 million project rehabilitates Bay County roadways
Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel tells NewsChannel 7 it was a personal plane and it was...
Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
To meet the growing needs of the area, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, formerly known as Gulf...
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital unveils new 24-bed inpatient private rooms
Arnold beats Bay in District Semifinal Tuesday
Arnold beats Bay in District Semifinal Tuesday
City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport for a...
DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport expanding for future flights