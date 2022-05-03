Advertisement

Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento and that it was gang-related violence. Prosecutors charged three men with murder Tuesday, according to officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three alleged gang members were charged with murder Tuesday in the slaying of three women fatally shot in a gun battle that rocked California’s capital city a month ago.

Prosecutors say the shootout that erupted before dawn on April 3 in downtown Sacramento was a result of a feud between two rival gangs and their allies.

The Sacramento County district attorney says at least five people opened fire. Six people were killed in the bloodshed, including three alleged gang members who were involved in the shootout.

A dozen more people were wounded — two of whom are also alleged gang members and are now charged in the violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls and 13 states have...
States look toward banning abortions after SCOTUS opinion leak
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Investigation launched into leak of SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft opinion
An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron...
Mechanical failure caused deadly Navy helicopter crash
More than 132 miles of Bay County roads will soon be smoothed over with help from FEMA funding.
$40 million project rehabilitates Bay County roadways