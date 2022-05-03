Advertisement

Shower mom with love, and brunch, this Mother’s Day

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are so many ways to show mom love this Mother’s Day. Whether that be breakfast in bed, spending time with family, or cooking her brunch.

Chef Kali Davis, owner of Plate To Plate Chef Services, and her daughter Lilly joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Tuesday morning to show how to make a quick Mother’s Day brunch easy enough for the kiddos to cook.

Chef Kali and Lilly made french toast with a strawberry sauce.

For details on the recipe, you can watch the segments attached to the article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
L to R: Marques Player, Tadarius Dale
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Panama City Beach shooting
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking suspect Johnnie Lee Williams
UPDATE: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests assault suspect
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash

Latest News

Hats on Harrison Event
Hats on Harrison Event
Making French Toast for Mother's Day
Mother's Day Brunch Ideas
Mother's Day Brunch Ideas
Brunch Ideas for Mother's Day
Are you in search of a new fun and relaxing hobby? Whether you like light sabers, turtles, or...
Sit back, relax, and paint away