Sit back, relax, and paint away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you in search of a new fun and relaxing hobby?

Whether you like light sabers, turtles, or hidden fantasy lands, you can put anything on a canvas.

“I like teaching people who don’t think they can paint, that they can paint,” J.D. Justice, Director of Palmetto Paint PC, said.

Local painting studios, like Palmetto Paint PC, offer a wide range of classes to help you lean into your creative side.

They can even provide therapeutic benefits.

“Painting actually works a couple of different parts of your brain,” Justice said. “Art therapy is really popular, really common right now,” Justice said.

Art studios can help you relax and learn with a variety of classes.

“So this Wednesday, we’re actually going to be doing our Star Wars Day art,” Justice said. “We’re going to be doing a create your own light saber painting. We also have our mother’s day class coming up. We’ve got fundraisers almost every single weekend over the summer.”

Classes for Palmetto Paint PC at MySpace in Panama City, can be found on their Facebook page.

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just a beginner, painting is for everyone.

So grab a brush, your favorite snack, and create something worthy of hanging on your fridge.

