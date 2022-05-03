Advertisement

Sit back, relax, and paint away

Painting can be relaxing and theraputic
Painting can be relaxing and theraputic(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you in search of a new fun and relaxing hobby?

Whether you like light sabers, turtles, or hidden fantasy lands, you can put anything on a canvas.

“I like teaching people who don’t think they can paint, that they can paint,” J.D. Justice, Director of Palmetto Paint PC, said.

Local painting studios, like Palmetto Paint PC, offer a wide range of classes to help you lean into your creative side.

They can even provide therapeutic benefits.

“Painting actually works a couple of different parts of your brain,” Justice said. “Art therapy is really popular, really common right now,” Justice said.

Art studios can help you relax and learn with a variety of classes.

“So this Wednesday, we’re actually going to be doing our Star Wars Day art,” Justice said. “We’re going to be doing a create your own light saber painting. We also have our mother’s day class coming up. We’ve got fundraisers almost every single weekend over the summer.”

Classes for Palmetto Paint PC at MySpace in Panama City, can be found on their Facebook page.

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just a beginner, painting is for everyone.

So grab a brush, your favorite snack, and create something worthy of hanging on your fridge.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash
Two girls rescued at Econfina Creek.
Two girls rescued at Econfina Creek
Joan Avenue motorcycle crash.
One seriously injured in Joan Avenue motorcycle crash
Thunder Beach Fall Bike Rally 2021 comes to an end.
Thunder Beach Spring Rally activities continue

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking suspect Johnnie Lee Williams
UPDATE: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests assault suspect
Sink hole on 77 in Washington County no longer a concern.
State officials say Sink hole on SR 77 in Washington County no longer a concern
Greenwood, like many other small towns, doesn’t have many options when it comes to buying...
Greenwood Supermarket holds ‘soft opening’
If you travel to Washington County along 77 you have probably noticed traffic is diverted in...
Sink hole on 77 in Washington County no longer a concern