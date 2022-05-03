State officials say Sink hole on SR 77 in Washington County no longer a concern

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you travel to Washington County along SR 77 you have probably noticed the northbound lane traffic pattern is diverted. This was at first because of a sinkhole that has since been filled in by the Florida Department of Transportation.

However, Washington County residents remember what it was like to drive over it before it was blocked off.

“Oh yeah, it was a big one. It would take out your alignment,” Jennifer Stedman, resident, said.

FDOT officials said Monday, that residents shouldn’t have to worry about the 77 sinkhole anymore.

“We spent a significant amount of time and resources looking at the particular void in the roadway. We feel that we have solved the issue,” said Ian Satter, director of public information, FDOT (district 3.) “However, we monitor all of these areas consistently.”

So if the sinkhole is no longer an issue why is traffic still being diverted?

FDOT said it’s because that section of the roadway will be reconstructed as a part of their widening project for SR 77.

“We are going to mill that area and then we are going to put new asphalt down. So part of that project what you see out there right now obviously will not be the final product,” Satter said.

Stedman who lives in Washington County said she did have one question for the transportation department.

“Why was there not a study done to see if it was an active aquifer that you were filling?” Stedman said.

When NewsChannel 7 asked Satter about the aquifer and if it was affected in that area or if it played a role in this issue he said, “There was no role associated with the void in the roadway and the issues up there. You look at the aquifer in the northern part of Bay County and throughout parts of Washington County and it is at capacity. Water isn’t able to go anywhere because the aquifer is full. We have seen issues across the county both Bay and Washington Counties. We conferred with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Northwest Florida Water Management District. They are the ones responsible and look at those types of things. So they have conferred with us in fact aquifer is full so water doesn’t have anywhere to go at this point.”

While the sinkhole may no longer be of concern, residents in Washington County said one worry remains the same, flooding.

