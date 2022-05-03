Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite a bit of clouds pushing out to the east and some developing fog. It’ll be patchy and dense in spots again, much like yesterday morning. We’ll see it last through about 7:30 or 8am before lifting out to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the Morning Commute.

Otherwise, it’s warm and humid as temperatures for most get started in the upper 60s with dew points in the humid upper 60s as well. Dress comfortably for another warm and humid day ahead. Highs today reach the low 80s on the coast to upper 80s near 90 degrees inland.

As peak daytime heating is reached around 2:30pm, we’ll see a few clouds begin to blossom into a few stray showers or brief thunderstorms. Models have been sticking with this for areas around the Tri-State, Jackson and Calhoun Counties. Anywhere from Marianna to Sneads and on down to Blountstown will have the best shot at picking up on a half hours worth of rain today. The rest of the Panhandle remains quiet in the rain department, especially the coast where we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

We’ll keep this 10-20% chance each afternoon for a random scattered storm or two to fire up inland with otherwise mostly sunny skies until the end of the week. A cold frontal system will sweep across the Southeast drumming up some rain chances for Friday. A few stray showers or storms will pass through on Friday and may string out a few more into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with warm and humid highs in the low 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. A stray shower will pop up inland this afternoon for only a few lucky communities. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps a similar pattern going until Friday where we see a frontal system draw up a more widely scattered passing shower or thunderstorm.

