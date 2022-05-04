Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 3rd
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
High School Baseball/District Semifinals
Bay 0 Arnold 4
West Florida 8 South Walton 4
Rickards 0 Mosley 15
Wewahitchka 1 Bozeman 17
Freeport 9 Paxton 4
Rutherford 0 FSU 18
Cottondale 5 Malone 0
Blountstown 0 Madison 9
Poplar Springs 0 Chipley 16
Taylor 3 Sneads 10
Niceville 3 Pace 4
High School Softball/District Semifinals
Arnold 0 West Florida 4
Mosley 3 Ft. Walton Beach 10
Bozeman 0 Wewahitchka 10
Cottondale 0 Graceville 4
Bay 0 North Bay Haven 15
Ponce De Leon 1 Holmes 14
Northview 4 Paxton 3
Vernon 0 Freeport 3
Liberty 8 Franklin 1
Marianna 4 FSU 7
