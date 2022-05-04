Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 3rd

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball/District Semifinals

Bay 0 Arnold 4

West Florida 8 South Walton 4

Rickards 0 Mosley 15

Wewahitchka 1 Bozeman 17

Freeport 9 Paxton 4

Rutherford 0 FSU 18

Cottondale 5 Malone 0

Blountstown 0 Madison 9

Poplar Springs 0 Chipley 16

Taylor 3 Sneads 10

Niceville 3 Pace 4

High School Softball/District Semifinals

Arnold 0 West Florida 4

Mosley 3 Ft. Walton Beach 10

Bozeman 0 Wewahitchka 10

Cottondale 0 Graceville 4

Bay 0 North Bay Haven 15

Ponce De Leon 1 Holmes 14

Northview 4 Paxton 3

Vernon 0 Freeport 3

Liberty 8 Franklin 1

Marianna 4 FSU 7

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Liberty hires one of its own as next head football coach
Liberty hires one of its own as next head football coach
Student Athlete of the Week
Trent Pilcher a true leader at Holmes
First year Chipola coach has her team set for trip to State Tournament
Indians ready for trip to Juco Softball State Tournament
Bay head coach set to step down from that job
Andrew Starr set to step down as Bay baseball coach