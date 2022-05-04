Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport expanding for future flights

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport on Tuesday. The 6.9 million dollar aviation terminal project, funded by the Florida Department of Transportation is finally in the works. City council members came together and shoveled some dirt to pave the way for take-off.

DeFuniak Springs City Council Member Todd Bierbaum said the pandemic set the project back, but after three years it is finally under construction again.

“It’s a huge moment for DeFuniak Springs and part of a larger project to see this airport grow and bring economic development to this area,” Bierbaum said.

City officials said this is also a kick off to several other phases of the airport, including a 10.5 million dollar project to widen and lengthen the runway to about 5,000 square-feet. They said tourism in Walton County is booming. Since this is the only airport in the area, they said this project is vital.

“There’s a great need for another general aviation airport for people to fly in,” Walton County Commissioner Danny Glidewell said.

Airport officials said the new facility will include associated flight instruction classrooms, pilots lounge, an enormous lobby and much more. This will also create jobs.

“There’s opportunities for training for certificate base learning at this airport for the future,” Bierbaum said.

Officials said they hope to finish the project in about 20 months, if there are no setbacks.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

More than 132 miles of Bay County roads will soon be smoothed over with help from FEMA funding.
$40 million project rehabilitates Bay County roadways
Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel tells NewsChannel 7 it was a personal plane and it was...
Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
To meet the growing needs of the area, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, formerly known as Gulf...
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital unveils new 24-bed inpatient private rooms
Arnold beats Bay in District Semifinal Tuesday
Arnold beats Bay in District Semifinal Tuesday