DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport expanding for future flights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport on Tuesday. The 6.9 million dollar aviation terminal project, funded by the Florida Department of Transportation is finally in the works. City council members came together and shoveled some dirt to pave the way for take-off.

DeFuniak Springs City Council Member Todd Bierbaum said the pandemic set the project back, but after three years it is finally under construction again.

“It’s a huge moment for DeFuniak Springs and part of a larger project to see this airport grow and bring economic development to this area,” Bierbaum said.

City officials said this is also a kick off to several other phases of the airport, including a 10.5 million dollar project to widen and lengthen the runway to about 5,000 square-feet. They said tourism in Walton County is booming. Since this is the only airport in the area, they said this project is vital.

“There’s a great need for another general aviation airport for people to fly in,” Walton County Commissioner Danny Glidewell said.

Airport officials said the new facility will include associated flight instruction classrooms, pilots lounge, an enormous lobby and much more. This will also create jobs.

“There’s opportunities for training for certificate base learning at this airport for the future,” Bierbaum said.

Officials said they hope to finish the project in about 20 months, if there are no setbacks.

