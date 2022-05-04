Advertisement

Hats on Harrison

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking for a perfect Derby Day or Mother’s Day hat?

The perfect one may be just a DIY project away. Hats on Harrison is being hosted by local businesses in historic downtown Panama City.

It is a ladies-only event where you can enjoy getting a hat and stopping by different shops to customize your hat.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, and end at 12:00 p.m.

Lunch is provided and The Press will be offering drinks.

Tickets are $35 dollars and can be purchased on Eventbrite under The Little Mustard Seed.

10:00 p.m. Wednesday is the last night to sign up.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Hats on Harrison Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

May the 4th was celebrated in downtown Panama City with arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and...
Panama City hosts Star Wars Day celebration
The Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade has everyone talking, including officials...
Local pregnancy center weighs in on Roe v. Wade
The community celebrated the driving force behind Panama City Beach's economy, tourism!
Tourism Appreciation Week celebration held in Panama City Beach
Airbnb taking precautions to prevent parties
Airbnb reuses policy to crack down on parties
The Pregnancy Resource Center on Jenks Avenue is one of the few places in Bay County working to...
Local pregnancy center weighs in on Roe v. Wade