PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking for a perfect Derby Day or Mother’s Day hat?

The perfect one may be just a DIY project away. Hats on Harrison is being hosted by local businesses in historic downtown Panama City.

It is a ladies-only event where you can enjoy getting a hat and stopping by different shops to customize your hat.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, and end at 12:00 p.m.

Lunch is provided and The Press will be offering drinks.

Tickets are $35 dollars and can be purchased on Eventbrite under The Little Mustard Seed.

10:00 p.m. Wednesday is the last night to sign up.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Hats on Harrison Facebook page.

