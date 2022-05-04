HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital unveils new 24-bed inpatient private rooms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To meet the growing needs of the area, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, formerly known as Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar expansion project Tuesday.

Four North of the patient tower is where the $18 million expansion added roughly 20,000 square feet and a 24-bed inpatient medical surgical unit. There, you’ll find only private room accommodations.

“What’s great about these are these are newer rooms, larger, latest and greatest in terms of technology, and monitors, and screens,” Chief Operating Officer Holly Dean said.

Hospital officials said the medical surgical patients are considered to be the everyday patient.

“Not ICU, one step down like you mentioned. Majority of our patients that do get admitted to the hospital kind of meet this criteria, so it’s most of the folks we’ll see in our emergency department,” Four North Director Sean Fitzgerald said.

With the addition of 24 inpatient beds, officials said the hospital increased the bed capacity to a total of 262 inpatient beds.

“More importantly getting our patients out of our emergency department faster and getting them upstairs where they’ll be more comfortable,” said Fitzgerald.

Officials said this expansion combines the long-term vision of the hospital, with the extreme growth seen in the community.

“It’s one of those that’s an absolute necessity and we continue to do this analysis every year, year after year, because we want to make sure we can meet the needs of everyone who lives here in Bay County and our surrounding communities,” said Dean.

Meeting the health care needs in the community now and in the future.

This 24-bed expansion is part of a larger, 60-bed inpatient project totaling nearly $62 million. Officials said the addition of 16 new ICU beds opened at the first of the year, and a 20-bed inpatient rehab unit will open towards the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.