Indians ready for trip to Juco Softball State Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola softball team is just about set to load up the bus and head south to the Orlando area in advance of the Juco State Tournament. First year head coach Kelly Brookins and her team spending one last day practicing on the home field Tuesday. Wednesday they will load up the bus and head south to Longwood, in the Orlando area, in advance of the 8 team State Tournament. The team’s first game is Friday. Coach Brookins with a 39-9 overall mark, and a 12-7 Conference record. That left them in second place, which required the Indians to win a play-in game against Northwest Florida last week. They won that game 9-8, giving them the league’s runner up berth at State. I spoke with the rookie coach via Zoom about making it this far in her maiden season at the helm! ”They (the players) bought in to the system and just kept on fighting.” coach Brookins told me. “We had some ups and downs throughout the season. But other than they kept on fighting and we ended up, we got into Conference and ended up second. But we had to fight to get to State because we have that playoff at the very end. In the Panhandle, it’s tough teams and you’re fighting every play, every, you know, to the last out. So it’s tough.”

The coach adding she feels confident the team is ready to play against the State’s best, given the incredible grind the team went through to get there, with that grind referring to the Panhandle Conference games her team had to play!

“It gets us ready to compete down at the State Tournament every year, to have a chance to get to that National Tournament. Because we go at it and we give our best every time we see each other. Every time on whichever field it is. We hash it out, and that makes champions. So it’s all about the grind.”

The Indians, the defending State champs, will take on Florida Southwestern, the defending National champs, Friday night at 7 eastern time in their tournament opener.

