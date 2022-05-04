Liberty hires one of its own as next head football coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Liberty Bulldogs have their next head coach in the fold. And it’s one of their own you could say! Liberty’s hired Gerald Tranquille as the Bulldogs new head coach. He replaces Greg Jordan who left to go back to Blountstown as the Tigers head coach. Coach Tranquille moves east from Vernon where he’s been the head coach the last five seasons, racking up a 28-19 record in that span. That includes three state playoff appearances. Coach Tranquille was born and raised in Bristol and is a 2000 Liberty High School graduate. He told me Tuesday “It is surreal. It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to come back home some day. I didn’t think it would be this soon but God had other plans. I am forever grateful for my time in Vernon and to the people there. But getting an opportunity to come back home was just something I couldn’t pass up. I’m a Bulldog again!”

