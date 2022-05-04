Names of those injured, killed in plane crash released

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were killed and two more were injured in a plane crash in Calhoun County Tuesday evening.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel told NewsChannel 7 it was a personal plane and it was taking off when it crashed.

Onboard the plane were William “Randy” McCroan, Steve Mears, Jr., Devin Ferrell, and Greyson McCroan. Sheriff Kimbrel says Randy McCroan and Mears were killed in the crash and Ferrell and Greyson McCroan were critically injured.

Randy McCroan was a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and a school resource officer. Tuesday was his last day as a SRO. Mears owned Affordable Towing, a local business.

Wednesday the FAA was investigating the crash site. Flowers were placed near the area by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Also seen at the airport, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and an Affordable Towing tow truck, in memory of the two men killed in the crash.

A Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle and an Affordable Towing tow truck are parked near the Calhoun County airport in honor of the two men killed in a plane crash. (WJHG)

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office also posted a tribute to the men on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.