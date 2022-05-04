Star Wars Day celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come celebrate Star Wars Day at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

The May the Fourth Be With You event will start at 5:00 p.m. and go until 8:00 p.m.

There will be kids activities, a lightsaber battle, a raffle, and a food truck.

One of the activities will be a Star Wars Scavenger Hunt.

“A scavenger hunt that takes you throughout 14 different downtown businesses to find Star Wars characters,” Eric Darnell, Event Organizer, said.

The event is free and family-friendly.

Grab your light sabers, dress up, and get ready to join the Jedi or the Dark side.

And of course, May the Fourth Be With You.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.