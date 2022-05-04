PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student is bringing the spirit to Rutherford High School.

Mark Miller is a senior at Rutherford and has gone to high school there all four years.

He is a student government representative, the school’s mascot “Rambunctious”, and is a captain of the baseball team.

Even though he is busy with school and extracurriculars, Mark said he enjoys all of his time on campus.

“Definitely getting to see my teachers and getting the work done,” Mark said. “Putting the work in now so I don’t have to do it later.”

Mark is undecided about his plans after high school but hopes to continue his education in the future.

