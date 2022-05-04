Trees planted for Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials said it’s a monumental day for the Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project downtown.

City officials said the first ten of 49 total Highrise Live Oak Trees are being planted this week along Harrison Avenue as part of the first phase of the project. It includes reconstruction of Harrison Avenue from Government Street to 4th Street. The native trees are being placed in soil cells to support large tree growth and provide powerful on-site storm water management. The soil cells will help filter oils, gases, etc. from storm water before it is discharged. Officials said the trees range from 18 to 20 feet tall, and will also shade for those walking along Harrison avenue or dining outside on the sidewalks.

In addition to the soil cells and new trees, the project also includes replacing water and sewer infrastructure, laying pavers for the roadway, widening sidewalks as well as installing landscape, irrigation, lighting and signage.

City officials said the first phase is estimated to be completed at the end of the year.

