Advertisement

Trees planted for Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project in Downtown Panama City

Panama City officials say it's a monumental day for the Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project...
Panama City officials say it's a monumental day for the Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project downtown.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials said it’s a monumental day for the Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project downtown.

City officials said the first ten of 49 total Highrise Live Oak Trees are being planted this week along Harrison Avenue as part of the first phase of the project. It includes reconstruction of Harrison Avenue from Government Street to 4th Street. The native trees are being placed in soil cells to support large tree growth and provide powerful on-site storm water management. The soil cells will help filter oils, gases, etc. from storm water before it is discharged. Officials said the trees range from 18 to 20 feet tall, and will also shade for those walking along Harrison avenue or dining outside on the sidewalks.

In addition to the soil cells and new trees, the project also includes replacing water and sewer infrastructure, laying pavers for the roadway, widening sidewalks as well as installing landscape, irrigation, lighting and signage.

City officials said the first phase is estimated to be completed at the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

More than 132 miles of Bay County roads will soon be smoothed over with help from FEMA funding.
$40 million project rehabilitates Bay County roadways
Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel tells NewsChannel 7 it was a personal plane and it was...
Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
To meet the growing needs of the area, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, formerly known as Gulf...
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital unveils new 24-bed inpatient private rooms
Arnold beats Bay in District Semifinal Tuesday
Arnold beats Bay in District Semifinal Tuesday
City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport for a...
DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport expanding for future flights