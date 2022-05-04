Trent Pilcher a true leader at Holmes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Trent Pilcher leads the Blue Devils baseball team in RBI’s, but that’s not the only place the senior is making waves.

“Trent has been a great player for us for four years, and he’s one of the last guys to leave the field every day.” says Holmes head baseball coach Jeromy Powell. “He’s a great student. Puts in a lot of time in the classroom, and he makes time for baseball on the side. I always considered him a student before an athlete because he’s such a good kid all around.” With a 4.3 GPA, it’s clear Trent puts academics at the top of his list. ”I feel like the classroom is really part of your future. That’s what you’re going to end up being. You’ve got to work to be what you want to be, so.” Trent says. Trent credits Coach Powell as an extra motivator. “He’s always pushing me to 100 percent on the field. Then, he always checks up on our grades to make sure we’re doing well in the classroom.” The appreciation goes both ways. “He’s going to be one I miss with more than just baseball.” the coach confesses. “He’s the guy that helps me get the field ready everyday, where it’s hard to train a guy to do that kind of stuff properly. Trent does it all right. He does a lot of things right. He’s a great kid.” Coach Powell has no doubt Trent’s future is bright. “If he comes back and works around here, I’ll do business with him anytime. He’s a great student. He’s going to do exactly what he says too.”

