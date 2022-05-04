Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s inland and near 70 at the coast. Watch out for some patchy fog developing as well. Highs on Wednesday will reach into the low 80s at the coast with upper 80s inland. There will be a small 20% chance of some inland storms. The forecast remains generally dry through Thursday with rain chances returning Friday and Saturday. Right now Mother’s Day looks sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the 80s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

