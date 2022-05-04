Upgraded mosquito control facility opens in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you itching to get rid of a blood sucking pest? If so, you’re in luck.

Beach Mosquito Control District held its celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony for its upgraded facility Tuesday afternoon.

The new facility houses a new helicopter and a M-1 Mister to help spray heavy-mosquito areas.

There are ways you can help protect yourself against the sometimes disease-ridden pests, though.

“Take a tour of your outdoor environment, whether it’s a business property or your own personal property to look for standing water because you need to drain the water and dump it,” Beach Mosquito Control District spokeswoman Cindy Mulla said. {Otherwise,} you will be raising mosquitoes. So we say drain, or the mosquitoes will remain.”

Mulla said mosquitos can carry diseases from West Nile Virus to Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus.

“Our area here is known for the potential of Eastern Equine Encephalitis and the peak month for that is in June so it’s coming up here soon,” Mulla said.

This virus primarily affects humans and large mammals such as horses.

Female mosquitoes become infected if they bite a bird that’s carrying the virus.

That’s why mosquito control is taking preventative measures by testing animals such as chickens.

Mulla said the health department ultimately decides if alerts or advisories are necessary, though.

Employees at Beach Mosquito Control can also go to your house to address mosquito problems.

All you have to do is give them a call at 850-233-5030.

