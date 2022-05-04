Warrior Beach Retreat and Indus hosts charity golf tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 18-hole “Playing for a Cause” tournament will be on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Indus Technology is hosting the tournament at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City Beach, to benefit a local charity. That charity is the Warrior Beach Retreat.

Warrior Beach Retreat is a nonprofit organization that supports combat-wounded soldiers of the Iraq and Afghanistan tours.

They host two retreats per year where they bring veterans to the beach to spend time with their families.

To register for the event, you can visit the Warrior Beach Retreat website or the Indus Technology website.

Teams of four can register for $500, or $125 for a solo player.

All proceeds will go to help Warrior Beach Retreat as they prepare to host their final retreat of the year in October

