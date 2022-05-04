Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday styled by Coastal Casuals

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the summer weather approaches, it’s time to break out the summer clothes.

Laurie Olshefski, store owner, and Kylie Williamson, store manager with Coastal Casuals styled Sam and Jessica for this week’s Wear it Wednesday. Laurie also owns Shimmering Seas.

Laurie said the boutique provides a coastal casual vibe that provides fashionable clothing year-round.

Laurie and Kylie styled Sam in a floral dress with a ruffle bottom. The jewelry was provided by Shimmering Seas.

Laurie and Kylie styled Jessica in a teal blouse with white jeans and a colorful kimono. The jewelry was also provided by Shimmering Seas.

To see more elements of their outfits, watch the full segments attached to the article.

