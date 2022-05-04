Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with once again a bit of cloud cover sliding out to the east and some fog developing underneath. The fog will be dense in spots like prior mornings, and more of an issue for inland communities as an onshore light wind keeps the beaches from seeing any. The fog lasts until about 8am before lifting and dispersing into a few clouds through the mid-morning. But plenty of sunshine lies ahead for the day, which will lead toward another warm and humid afternoon.

Dress comfortably out the door this morning. We’ll warm quickly into the 80s by lunch and on our way to highs in the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland.

The peak heating of the day will be enough of a trigger once again to develop a stray or isolated shower or rumble of thunder. Those who get the hottest in the afternoons will have the best chance at catching the stray shower.

As the winds increase in the afternoon off the coast bringing in the relatively cooler sea breeze off the Gulf waters, the coast will be free from any rain chance. Land heats up much more efficiently than water, and this time of year we tend to get our warmest temperatures for those further away from the coast.

So areas around or north of Hwy20 will get the hottest and have the best chance at a “lucky-weather-lotto-winning” shower. In other words, it’ll be a small probability that you’ll see the one or two isolated showers that develop across all of NWFL. This pattern continues into Thursday before rain chances rise into the end of the week and start of the weekend.

A frontal system will provide a better trigger for widespread scattered showers or thunderstorms both days. Any rain we do see shouldn’t be long lasting, however, with plenty of opportunity to still get outdoors. Skies shape up quickly to warm sunshine on Mother’s Day.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies after another foggy start for some. Highs today top out in the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. A stray, or isolated, shower or two will pop up around or north of I-10 where only a lucky few catch it. Your 7 Day Forecast has another similar setup for Thursday before a more widespread scattered rain chance arrives Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.