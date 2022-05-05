Airbnb reuses policy to crack down on parties

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re thinking about booking a reservation with Airbnb, you might want to read over your reviews first.

Airbnb is implementing a policy it used on the Fourth of July last year again this year.

It prohibits people who have bad reviews with the company to book one-night stays.

There are elevated restrictions for two-night reservations.

“The focus is on people who have not yet earned that trust, who do not yet have a positive history of reviews on Airbnb,” said Ben Breit, the Global Trust Communications Director at Airbnb.

The policy will also be used on Memorial Day.

“We do not want our hosts’ properties being misused and in a manner that can cause problems for their neighbors, too,” Breit said. Neighbors are really important stakeholders for us. It’s not just our hosts, it’s not just our guests, but it’s the communities we serve.”

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez says Airbnb’s policy serves as a checks and balances system to promote safety not only in this community, but other communities as well.

Talamantez also said it could help prevent large parties and criminal activity.

“It helps the city, sort of mitigate those possible threats that would come up on social media, sort of pop-up event situations,” Talamantez said.

The policy isn’t set in stone for future years, but the Police Chief said it will help multiple parties involved.

“So I think this new policy will help the property owners as well as us,” Talamantez said.

Airbnb is implementing this policy nationwide.

