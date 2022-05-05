Advertisement

The force was with Downtown Panama City during Star Wars Day celebrations

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A galaxy far, far away, was actually not far at all Wednesday night.

“It is May the 4th, so we’re celebrating Star Wars day here in Downtown Panama City,” Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said.

From young Yoda’s, to seasoned storm troopers, people of all ages gathered at the Center for the Arts to celebrate the beloved day.

“I’m a huge fan. I’ve been watching all my life. I’m a huge fan too,” Panama City residents Caden, Logan, Brighton, and Gretchen said.

And fans didn’t have to jump into hyperspace to have a good time.

“This is a way for people to kind of express their creativity in a unique way through one of their favorite fandoms,” said Kretzer.

Getting creative in every shape and form.

“I think that it means we all like Star Wars and we all support it. It’s good for people. We are like it for the community,” said Caden, Logan, Brighton, and Gretchen.

Though you might not have taken a trip through space to get here, the community found a way to combine their forces.

“All these people are out here having a great time, making brand new memories in our downtown which is coming back to life. Just that feeling and that vibe is awesome for business,” History Class Brewing Company Marketing Coordinator Eric Darnell said.

Some will even tell you business was out of this world Wednesday.

“It’s just really helping the businesses because all of these people are going to go eat afterwards and shop,” said Kretzer.

“Events like this are great for History Class, they’re great for all the downtown businesses, but it’s the greatest for our community,” said Darnell.

It didn’t matter if you were dressed up, or dressed down, downtown was still a force to be reckoned with.

“May the force be with you. May the force be with you,” said Caden, Logan, Brighton, and Gretchen.

There was also arts and crafts for the kids, lightsaber battles, soundscaping, and a scavenger hunt.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

