Lake Powell residents frustrated with water conditions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lake Powell residents told NewsChannel 7 they are frustrated over recent water conditions.

“Everyone who lives along this lake has been up in arms about this and angry about it because we respect this property. St. Joe doesn’t,” Rich Jaffe, Walton County resident said.

Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the waters of the largest dune lake in North America.

“This is at least the third and maybe the fourth that the runoff from the St. Joe development from across the way there has polluted and tainted this lake,” Jaffe said.

“The things I have witnessed every time I have gone up there have been lack of erosion control on the contractors part,” Chris Forman, Lake Powell Community Alliance, said.

“Something clearly happened as I came out on my porch I saw a gigantic plume of mud making its way to the west,” Chris Wilkinson, Walton County resident said.

Members of the Lake Powell Community Alliance said the water of the lake should look like iced tea and not chocolate milk.

“When you are looking at a dark water lake like Lake Powell which has tannins which are natural discoloration from the water from the vegetation. Iced tea you think about is dark but you can see through it. Chocolate milk is not.”

Jaffe said he knows he can’t stop development from happening near the lake, but he just wants good neighbors that care about the environment

“St. Joe has a choice they could be good neighbors but at this point, they do not choose to be. That is what we want. We want decent neighbors across that lake and people who care about this environment rather than they are just here to make a buck,” Jaffe said.

Residents said all they want is for their lake to be protected.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to St. Joe, and they said they have no comment.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.