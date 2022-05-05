Advertisement

Lake Powell residents frustrated with water conditions

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lake Powell residents told NewsChannel 7 they are frustrated over recent water conditions.

“Everyone who lives along this lake has been up in arms about this and angry about it because we respect this property. St. Joe doesn’t,” Rich Jaffe, Walton County resident said.

Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the waters of the largest dune lake in North America.

“This is at least the third and maybe the fourth that the runoff from the St. Joe development from across the way there has polluted and tainted this lake,” Jaffe said.

“The things I have witnessed every time I have gone up there have been lack of erosion control on the contractors part,” Chris Forman, Lake Powell Community Alliance, said.

“Something clearly happened as I came out on my porch I saw a gigantic plume of mud making its way to the west,” Chris Wilkinson, Walton County resident said.

Members of the Lake Powell Community Alliance said the water of the lake should look like iced tea and not chocolate milk.

“When you are looking at a dark water lake like Lake Powell which has tannins which are natural discoloration from the water from the vegetation. Iced tea you think about is dark but you can see through it. Chocolate milk is not.”

Jaffe said he knows he can’t stop development from happening near the lake, but he just wants good neighbors that care about the environment

“St. Joe has a choice they could be good neighbors but at this point, they do not choose to be. That is what we want. We want decent neighbors across that lake and people who care about this environment rather than they are just here to make a buck,” Jaffe said.

Residents said all they want is for their lake to be protected.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to St. Joe, and they said they have no comment.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

May the 4th was celebrated in downtown Panama City with arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and...
Panama City hosts Star Wars Day celebration
The Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade has everyone talking, including officials...
Local pregnancy center weighs in on Roe v. Wade
The community celebrated the driving force behind Panama City Beach's economy, tourism!
Tourism Appreciation Week celebration held in Panama City Beach
Airbnb taking precautions to prevent parties
Airbnb reuses policy to crack down on parties
The Pregnancy Resource Center on Jenks Avenue is one of the few places in Bay County working to...
Local pregnancy center weighs in on Roe v. Wade