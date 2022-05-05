Advertisement

Local pregnancy center weighs in on Roe v. Wade

By Katie Bente
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade has everyone talking, including officials with the Panama City Pregnancy Resource Center.

“We are going to be busy. Pregnancy centers are going to be extremely busy because these women are going to be freaking out like oh my god where am I going to go now,” Pati Adams, Executive Director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, said.

Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning most abortions in Florida after 15 weeks. It’s set to take effect July 1st. If Roe is overturned, individual states will have the final say.

The resource center on Jenks Avenue is one of the few places in Bay County working to help women and men through crisis pregnancies. The non-profit offers free and confidential help to anyone who needs it.

“We do free pregnancy tests, viable ultrasounds, that means limited ultrasounds. We do parenting classes online. We have adoption referrals. We do a post-abortion recovery program, we have a men’s ministry,” Adams said.

The center does not offer abortions but does offer post-abortion recovery classes.

The center cares for more than 70 clients a month, but officials said the law change could bump that number up.

“We’re going to be busy, we’re going to be busy,” Adams said.

But no matter how busy, they plan to keep the doors open.

“Even between all the stuff going on with the government, they’re going to do what they’re going to do but we’re going to keep doing what we’re going to do here,” Adams said. “We’ll be here to help the community with that. Our service will not change. We’re still going to be doing the same thing. we’re just going to get busier.”

But it takes more than one person to help so many.

“So we’re going to need more nurses. we’re going to need more volunteers to step up to the plate and help us out,” Adams said.

The center is donation-based and heavily relies on volunteers to keep the programs running.

For more information, you can visit https://anotherheart.org/.

