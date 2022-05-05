Marianna man killed in deadly accident in Gadsden County
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon that killed a pedestrian.
The accident happened on US Highway 90 and Ochlocknee Point Drive in Gadsden County (Blue Star Highway) around 5:08 p.m.
The 47-year-old man from Marianna was walking on the north shoulder of the roadway when he was hit by a tow truck.
FHP said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Westbound traffic is back to normal.
