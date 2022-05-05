Marianna man killed in deadly accident in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon that killed a pedestrian.

The accident happened on US Highway 90 and Ochlocknee Point Drive in Gadsden County (Blue Star Highway) around 5:08 p.m.

The 47-year-old man from Marianna was walking on the north shoulder of the roadway when he was hit by a tow truck.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Westbound traffic is back to normal.

