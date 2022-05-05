Mother and son arrested for string of burglaries in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man has been arrested for a string of burglaries in the Hiland Park area, his mother was later arrested in connection to the case.

In a news release, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in the middle of April, burglaries were being reported in the Hiland Park area. Officials said these burglaries were targeting both two local businesses, as well as a home. In all of the burglaries, the suspect was taking power tools found during the burglary. After an investigation, deputies identified David Hammon, 23, of Bay County, as a suspect, after some of the property was found in a storage shed he had access to. Deputies said Hammon was on probation for burglary at the time these offenses occurred and was identified as a transient staying in the area where the burglaries were occurring.

Tuesday evening, Hammon was located by patrol deputies and investigators at a home in the same area. He was taken into custody and charged with violating his probation for the previous burglary he committed, as well as multiple counts of burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property.

During the investigation, officials said Hammon’s mother, Odessa Estes, 46, of Panama City, assisted Hammon in at least one of the burglaries by returning to the scene with him in her car to pick up the items stolen during the burglary. Estes was arrested on Thursday and charged with principal to burglary as well as grand theft for her role in the incident.

Hammon is being held without bond for violating his probation. He will again go to first appearance Thursday on the new charges. Estes’ first appearance is on Friday for her charges.

