Advertisement

Nine South Walton student athletes put pen to paper

Six different sports were represented at the ceremony.
Six different sports were represented at the ceremony.(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a big day at South Walton Wednesday. Athletic Director and head football coach, Phil Tisa, oversaw a signing ceremony that saw nine Seahawks putting pen to paper on their offers, the largest signing in school history.

Of those nine, Dailynn Jones, signed to FIU on a track scholarship.

Heidi Scali, is also headed to FIU to run track, so the two South Walton teammates will be track mates with the Panthers.

Austin Bonnette signed a soccer scholarship with Spring Hill college.

Remy Graham signed a basketball scholarship with Troy.

State champ, Max Brewster, will wrestle on at Arizona State University!

Olivia McLaughlin signed on to play basketball at L-B Wallace in Andalusia.

Dylan Billingsley signed a wrestling scholarship with Coker University in South Carolina.

Noah Ford is bound for the football program at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky, and Shane Lane will continue his football career at Midway University, also in Kentucky.

“Well I’m hoping this is just kind of a sign of the beginning,” said Tisa. “As we continue to grow as a school I hope that any athlete that wants the opportunity to continue their playing career gets that opportunity. But at the same time it takes a lot of dedication and hard work and making the grades. So I’m hoping this continues and we just continue to have more and more.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

The Visit Panama City Beach Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast brought in over 1400 triathletes to the...
Visit Panama City Beach Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast set for this weekend
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 3rd
Liberty hires one of its own as next head football coach
Liberty hires one of its own as next head football coach
Student Athlete of the Week
Trent Pilcher a true leader at Holmes