Nine South Walton student athletes put pen to paper

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a big day at South Walton Wednesday. Athletic Director and head football coach, Phil Tisa, oversaw a signing ceremony that saw nine Seahawks putting pen to paper on their offers, the largest signing in school history.

Of those nine, Dailynn Jones, signed to FIU on a track scholarship.

Heidi Scali, is also headed to FIU to run track, so the two South Walton teammates will be track mates with the Panthers.

Austin Bonnette signed a soccer scholarship with Spring Hill college.

Remy Graham signed a basketball scholarship with Troy.

State champ, Max Brewster, will wrestle on at Arizona State University!

Olivia McLaughlin signed on to play basketball at L-B Wallace in Andalusia.

Dylan Billingsley signed a wrestling scholarship with Coker University in South Carolina.

Noah Ford is bound for the football program at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky, and Shane Lane will continue his football career at Midway University, also in Kentucky.

“Well I’m hoping this is just kind of a sign of the beginning,” said Tisa. “As we continue to grow as a school I hope that any athlete that wants the opportunity to continue their playing career gets that opportunity. But at the same time it takes a lot of dedication and hard work and making the grades. So I’m hoping this continues and we just continue to have more and more.”

