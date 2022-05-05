Officials investigating “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School officials and district police are investigating what they said is “potentially obscene” and “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on a bus Thursday morning. All while being recorded on a cell phone by another student.

Deane Bozeman School Principal Ivan Beach sent an email to parents about an incident on one of their buses.

Beach said two students from another school were engaged in “completely inappropriate behavior” and was captured on a cell phone video by one of their students.

The email said this video contains images that are “potentially obscene and are completely inappropriate.” However, administration wouldn’t go into detail about what exactly happened.

But why were students from another school on that bus? Bay District Schools Director of communications, Sharon Michalik sent us this statement: “We have transfer buses throughout the district for various reasons.”

NewsChannel 7 requested the incident report from the school’s police, but we’re told no documents are available yet due to the ongoing investigation. We also reached out to Bay County Sheriff’s officials who say they are assisting the district in the investigation. Since the sheriff’s office is not leading the investigation, they declined to comment.

District officials released a statement saying:

“At Bay District Schools, we expect our students to follow our Code of Conduct at school and on our buses. We are aware of a disturbing situation that may have occurred on one of our buses and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement and DCF as the investigation continues. Due to the sensitive nature of the situation and the fact that the investigation is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time.”

Now, Beach is asking parents to talk with students about appropriate behavior at school and on the bus. He said any students caught possessing, or transmitting, this video could face serious school-based and legal consequences due to the nature of the images. Students are asked to immediately delete the video from their devices.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the investigation.

