Panama City Police Department’s marine unit is back with new improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After damage from Hurricane Michael, the Panama City Police Department’s marine unit took years to repair. On Wednesday, the boat was back on the water with new and improved features.

“It allows us to become a member again of the waterborne team, here in Bay County,” Panama City Police Lieutenant Chris Taylor said.

Taylor said these updated features allow law enforcement to protect people in the water better. Their main focus is to assist anyone in need and provide safety tips. Although if there is trouble, they will crack down on crime.

“If there was truly an event that required a law enforcement response, such as an arrest or boating under the influence, we would at that point step in,” Taylor said.

The updated features include a radar and side imaging. Taylor said this gives police the ability to see images in 3D at the bottom of the water and in front of them.

Panama City Police have also assisted the U.S. Coast Guard at the Hathaway Bridge in the past.

“For people threatening to jump or that have jumped off the bridge,” Taylor said.

The police boat lets them respond quicker to these scenarios, rather than waiting for rescue to get there.

Law enforcement said they are ready to help anyone having trouble in the waters.

