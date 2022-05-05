Advertisement

Puppy love at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio, and she brought some adorable puppies with her!

Cortney told us about the puppies, and what kind of home they need, and the process of determining if they are the perfect pet for you.

To learn more helpful adoption tips, and how to adopt a pet from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

