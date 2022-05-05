Advertisement

Suspect in custody following Jackson County murder

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Bascom area Thursday morning.

A suspect is in custody and charged with felony murder. Deputies are describing it as a violent crime.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield asks for any information related to this case be reported to JCSO at 850-482-9624. If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip by calling Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or through JCSO’s ‘submit a tip’ icon on the app.

