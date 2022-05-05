Taking it up a notch for a Summer Shape-Up
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the past few weeks, the NewsChannel 7 Today team has been bringing tips for healthy eating, fun workouts, and how to shape up for the summer.
The team is now taking it up a notch. Coach JT, a fitness coach in Bay County, is putting the team through an 8-week workout program.
To hear more about how the team’s first meeting went with Coach JT, you can watch the segment above.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.