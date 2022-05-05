LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a 2nd-grade teacher at North Bay Haven Charter Academy.

Leah Holsombake is in her 14th year of teaching.

She said math is her favorite subject to teach to her young students and social studies is a close second.

Mrs. Holsombake said seeing her students smiling faces is her favorite part of every day.

“The kids, the kids,” Mrs. Holsombake said. “Interacting with the kids, they’re just a joy to work with every day. They just make my life a lot of fun.”

Mrs. Holsombake said it is an honor to have won this week’s Golden Apple Award and gives thanks to her Buccaneer family for the nomination.

