Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a 2nd-grade teacher at North Bay Haven Charter Academy.

Leah Holsombake is in her 14th year of teaching.

She said math is her favorite subject to teach to her young students and social studies is a close second.

Mrs. Holsombake said seeing her students smiling faces is her favorite part of every day.

“The kids, the kids,” Mrs. Holsombake said. “Interacting with the kids, they’re just a joy to work with every day. They just make my life a lot of fun.”

Mrs. Holsombake said it is an honor to have won this week’s Golden Apple Award and gives thanks to her Buccaneer family for the nomination.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

A suspect is in custody and charged with felony murder.
Suspect in custody following Jackson County murder
Coach JT, a fitness coach in Bay County, is putting the team through an 8-week workout program.
Taking it up a notch for a Summer Shape-Up
Golden Apple winner of the week Leah Holsombake
Golden Apple Leah Holsombake
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Gulf County
Cinco de mayo in Gulf County