Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s another similar start with some upper level clouds cruising over top of developing fog at the surface. The fog will be particularly thick in spots this morning once again and last through about 8 or 9am. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine ahead by mid morning to late afternoon with minimal rain chances. Only a stray shower or two may pop up during the heat of the day in the afternoon.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 60s. Dress comfortably as we’ll warm fast once the fog disperses. Temperatures return to the low to mid 80s this afternoon on the coast to near 90 inland.

Those who get the hottest in the afternoons will have the best chance at catching an isolated shower today. It’s a less than 10% chance inland. A frontal system will provide a better trigger for widespread scattered showers or thunderstorms heading into tomorrow, weakening and passing southeast into Saturday. Any rain we do see shouldn’t be long lasting, however, with plenty of opportunity to still get outdoors.

Skies shape up quickly to warm sunshine on Mother’s Day.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies after another foggy start for some. Highs today top out in the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. A stray, or isolated, shower or two will pop up away from the beaches and further inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more widespread scattered rain chance arriving Friday.

