Tourism Appreciation Week celebration held in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community celebrated the driving force behind Panama City Beach’s economy, tourism!

It’s Tourism Appreciation Week in Florida and Visit Panama City Beach hosted what they called a “real, fun, celebration.” Going off their “real, fun, beach” slogan to bring tourists to the destination. The event was held at M.B. Miller Park County Pier Wednesday evening.

The free event was open to locals, visitors, and everyone who works hard to promote the destination. It was packed with food trucks, live music, and fireworks.

