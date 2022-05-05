Advertisement

Tourism Appreciation Week celebration held in Panama City Beach

The community celebrated the driving force behind Panama City Beach's economy, tourism!
The community celebrated the driving force behind Panama City Beach's economy, tourism!(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community celebrated the driving force behind Panama City Beach’s economy, tourism!

It’s Tourism Appreciation Week in Florida and Visit Panama City Beach hosted what they called a “real, fun, celebration.” Going off their “real, fun, beach” slogan to bring tourists to the destination. The event was held at M.B. Miller Park County Pier Wednesday evening.

The free event was open to locals, visitors, and everyone who works hard to promote the destination. It was packed with food trucks, live music, and fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

May the 4th was celebrated in downtown Panama City with arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and...
Panama City hosts Star Wars Day celebration
The Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade has everyone talking, including officials...
Local pregnancy center weighs in on Roe v. Wade
Airbnb taking precautions to prevent parties
Airbnb reuses policy to crack down on parties
The Pregnancy Resource Center on Jenks Avenue is one of the few places in Bay County working to...
Local pregnancy center weighs in on Roe v. Wade