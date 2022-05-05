Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night tonight w/lows in the 60s to near 70. Expect another round of patchy fog over our area. On Thursday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s at the coast and upper 80s to near 90 inland. A cold front brings a chance of storms on Friday. The storms could be strong to our west with the storms weakening as they move to the east. Rain chances will be smaller on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Mother’s Day.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's future radar.
Wednesday Forecast
The warm & humid weather continues with a few inland storms possible.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Foggy conditions developed away from the coast today.
Tuesday Forecast
Warm, humid, and mostly dry weather is in the forecast this week.
Monday Evening Forecast