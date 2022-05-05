Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night tonight w/lows in the 60s to near 70. Expect another round of patchy fog over our area. On Thursday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s at the coast and upper 80s to near 90 inland. A cold front brings a chance of storms on Friday. The storms could be strong to our west with the storms weakening as they move to the east. Rain chances will be smaller on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Mother’s Day.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

