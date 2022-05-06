Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, May 5th

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball District Championships:

West Florida 0 Arnold 10

Lincoln 8 Mosley 4

Port St. Joe 3 Bozeman 2

Cottondale 2 Chipley 14

Freeport 11 Holmes 1

High School Softball District Championships:

Pensacola Catholic 8 North Bay haven 15

Niceville 0 Pace 1

Freeport 0 Holmes 1

Liberty 0 Wewahitchka 1

Sneads 5 Graceville 2

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

Six different sports were represented at the ceremony.
Nine South Walton student athletes put pen to paper
The Visit Panama City Beach Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast brought in over 1400 triathletes to the...
Visit Panama City Beach Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast set for this weekend
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 3rd
Liberty hires one of its own as next head football coach
Liberty hires one of its own as next head football coach