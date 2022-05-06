Area scores and highlights for Thursday, May 5th
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High School Baseball District Championships:
West Florida 0 Arnold 10
Lincoln 8 Mosley 4
Port St. Joe 3 Bozeman 2
Cottondale 2 Chipley 14
Freeport 11 Holmes 1
High School Softball District Championships:
Pensacola Catholic 8 North Bay haven 15
Niceville 0 Pace 1
Freeport 0 Holmes 1
Liberty 0 Wewahitchka 1
Sneads 5 Graceville 2
