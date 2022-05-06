Advertisement

Brother of Clemson coach accused of distributing child porn

Henry Swinney III is accused of distributing child pornography.
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – The brother of the Clemson Tigers head football coach was one of three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation investigations, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

WHNS reports Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson, who is the brother of coach Dabo Swinney, was arrested on April 23 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Henry Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material through a “Mega” file sharing link.

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators also arrested 22-year-old Carson Alexander Radlein, who they said was in possession of multiple files of child sex abuse material after a separate investigation.

He is facing 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Additionally, 55-year-old Gordon Helton Jr. was arrested for distribution and possession of child sex abuse material.

Helton is facing 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions

Latest News

People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
UN races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills 8 people, injures 40
This undated photo shows a marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill...
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
What a Roe v. Wade reversal could mean for abortion access across America