Calhoun County residents hold fundraisers for plane crash victims

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calhoun County continues to mourn after the tragic, deadly plane crash Tuesday. We’re told there is some good news on the horizon for Greyson McCroan and Devin Ferrell, the two victims who survived the crash.

“As a family member told me when I checked in, ‘I don’t have anything bad to tell you, Sheriff,’ I said ‘well, that’s good news,’” Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said. “So everything is looking pretty good on the front for both of those young men.”

Four people were in the plane when it crashed at the Calhoun County Airport on Tuesday. A Calhoun County Sheriff’s Lieutenant, Randy McCroan and Steven Mears, Jr. were killed in the crash.

In addition to the residents’ prayers for the victims, some people have decided to help in other ways as well. Community members and small businesses are coming together to help raise money for the families.

“We wanted to do something to help, and sometimes, we don’t really know how we can help, but we know that giving our hours and our time to raise money for these families is definitely a way that we can help,” Panhandle Nutrition owner Kayla Attaway said.

Two local businesses will be donating their time and all of their profits for one day to the three families.

“We have a wonderful staff here at Fiddlers and they all have agreed that they want to come in and contribute and volunteer their time,” Fiddlers Owner Mary Martina said.

“Any profits that we would make for the entire day is also going to be donated as well, any tips that we make, any cash donations, we’re going to give to the family,” Attaway said.

They say it’s all to lift some of the burden off of the ones already mourning.

“If it will alleviate their stress, or whatever they’re going through, whatever they need, if it will alleviate it in the least little bit, then we have done what we should do as a community,” Martina said.

The various ways to give to the families of the victims are as follows:

All sales and tips at Panhandle Nutrition on Tuesday, May 10 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be split between the three families.

All sales at Fiddlers Monday, May 16, beginning at 10 a.m. will be split between the three families.

Chicken lunch plates will be sold for $8 Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 71 and 20 in Blountstown to benefit Steve Mears’ family. To pre-order, contact Jordan Bailey at (850) 508-8089 or April Hill at (850) 247-0176.

Pulled pork plates will be sold by Manna Express for $7 on May 20 at the corner of Hwy. 71 and 20 in Blountstown to benefit Devin Ferrell and Greyson McCroan’s families. To pre-order, call Keith Whitfield at (850) 363-7354.

A “Cash Dash” will be held for Devin Ferrell on Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at the M & B Depot Park.

Carr School is holding a dollar drive for the family of Randy McCroan. All donations are due by Friday, May 13.

A GoFundMe was created for Greyson McCroan. Click here to donate: https://gf.me/v/c/xn58/gsmooth-recovery.

Donations can be made to an account at PeoplesSouth Bank in Blountstown to benefit Devin Ferrell.

Donations can be made to an account at Calhoun Liberty Credit Union in Blountstown to benefit Greyson McCroan.

