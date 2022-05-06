Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 6, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s looking like an active morning on radar and satellite with a band of showers and thunderstorms on approach from the west. However, much of this line will weaken as it moves in from west to east. Those west of Hwy231 will have a good chance at a morning storm.

Otherwise, we’ll see another batch of scattered storms develop into the midday and afternoon. So safe to say, grab the umbrellas but it won’t be an all day rain fest in any one spot. You can expect to need that umbrella for about an hour of your day.

Dress comfortably as well with warm and humid conditions, yet a lack of sunshine and a passing storm will keep temperatures from getting as hot as days prior. Highs today still manage to reach the low to mid 80s in between batches of storms with breezy southwest winds of 10-20mph and gusts up to 30mph.

We’ll get the last of the rain to move out by late afternoon and into the evening. With the passage of the storms and the front sliding to our southeast tonight and into tomorrow, we’ll see some changes into the weekend!

Skies will clear out tonight and drier air will move in. We’ll have a much more comfortable air mass in place for weekend as dew points crash into the low to mid 60s, very much less humid for this time of year. Sunny skies will be prevalent this weekend with highs in the pleasantly warm low to mid 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a passing storm or two. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s in windy southwest winds at 10-20mph and gusts up to 30mph. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us sunny and feeling warm but less humid all weekend.

